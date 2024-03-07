Bengaluru’s worst water crisis leaves country’s IT capital high and dry

Bengaluru: Karnataka, especially its capital Bengaluru, faces an unprecedented water crisis due to dismal rainfall in 2023, attributed to the El Nino phenomenon by the Indian Meteorology Department. With demand surging, water tanker rates have soared to Rs 1,500-1,800 from the usual Rs 700-800.

Deputy CM Shivakumar announced a takeover of private tankers and borewells, including the use of milk tankers for water supply. The government contemplates regulating tanker rates amidst severe drought conditions, affecting 123 out of 136 Taluks, with 109 severely impacted. Taluk-level control rooms and helplines are planned to address water woes, along with task forces led by local MLAs ensuring water and fodder supply. IMD scientist A Prasad notes the El Nino’s moderate impact, with premature summer conditions already surfacing in Bengaluru.

The Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike struggle to meet demand, worsened by low water levels in the Krishnaraja Sagar Dam. Urgent measures are needed to alleviate the crisis and safeguard residents’ water supply.