Bengaluru Stampede: K’taka HC directs release of marketing head of RCB

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court on Thursday ordered interim release of RCB marketing head Nikhil Sosale and three others arrested in connection with the June 4 stampede that killed 11 people.

Others who got relief from the High Court are Sunil Mathew, Kiran Kumar S and Shamant N P Mavinakere of the event organising company DNA Entertainment Networks Pvt Ltd, who were also arrested on June 6. The Court asked the arrested persons to surrender their passport.

The case came up for hearing before Justice SR Krishna Kumar, who had reserved the verdict on interim plea by Sosale after hearing arguments on June 11. Sosale and other petitioners are presently in judicial custody.

On June 9, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) produced Sosale and other three arrested individuals before a local magistrate court, seeking nine-day custody. But the magistrate court had deferred the matter awaiting HC decision.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka HC received on Thursday all relevant documents relating to its petition on the stampede.

When the matter came up for hearing, the documents in Kannada were submitted in a sealed envelope before a division bench comprising Acting Chief Justice V Kameshwar Rao and Justice C M Joshi.

Advocate General Shashi Kiran Shetty assured the bench that an English translation would be provided in two days.

This will also be submitted in a sealed envelope,

the court said. It further directed that all official communications, both offline and online, from stakeholders concerned be kept in the custody of the Chief Secretary

of Karnataka.