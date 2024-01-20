Bengal’s Nadia dist holds career counselling for civil service aspirants

Kolkata: Nadia district administration organised a career guidance session for civil service aspirants at Rabindra Bhavan in Krishnanagar which was attended by 450 college students from the district.



Interactive sessions with the administrative heads and the civil service officers from the district along with career guidance sessions by leading institutes in this field were an integral part of the programme.

‘The main aim of the career guidance session titled ‘Lakshya’ was to motivate the students to pursue a career in civil service,’ Arun Prasad, district magistrate, Nadia said.

The motivational lecture was delivered by Neha Banerjee, the SDO of Khatra in Bankura district who had cracked UPSC in 2020. She advised UPSC aspirants to start preparations within 8 months to two years for cracking it.

The session concluded with 30 minutes of Q&A session. Three IAS officers -Banerjee, Ejaz Ahmed, ADM (G) of Nadia and

Shinjin Shekhar ADM (Development) answered queries of the aspirants.