Bengal’s centralised UG admission portal sees over 12.75L applications

Kolkata: Bengal’s centralised undergraduate (UG) admission portal has recorded an overwhelming response, with more than 12.75 lakh applications submitted within the first seven days of its launch, according to data released by the state Higher Education Department.

The portal, which was officially launched on June 17 and opened for applications from June 18, had received 12,75,709 applications by 6 pm on Tuesday. It also registered over 22.37 lakh unique hits, reflecting strong interest from students both within the state and beyond.

So far, 2,51,697 students have successfully registered. Of these, 2,49,855 are from West Bengal, while 1,842 are from other states, indicating continued out-of-state interest in Bengal’s undergraduate programmes.

As of Monday evening, the portal had logged 2,31,854 student registrations and 11,40,696 applications. Within 24 hours, an additional 19,843 students registered, and 1,35,013 more applications were submitted. The number of out-of-state applicants also rose by 184 during this period, up from 1,658 as of 6 pm on Monday.

Officials noted that applications from outside the state have exceeded initial expectations. Out-of-state candidates include students from Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Gujarat, the north-eastern states, as well as Karnataka and Kerala.

To accommodate variations in academic evaluation systems, the portal was technically upgraded after applicants from Karnataka reported issues. While the Karnataka board uses a 125-mark system for language papers, the Bengal board conducts examinations with 100 marks per paper. The department made the necessary adjustments to ensure a seamless application process for all candidates.