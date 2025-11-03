Bengal: Youth held for attack attempt on Jyotipriya Mallick

Kolkata: A youth was detained by the cops of Bidhannagar North Police Station for allegedly attacking the former minister and MLA of Habra Jyotipriya Mallick at his house in Salt Lake on Sunday evening.

According to sources, on Sunday evening when Mallick was in the middle of a meeting with some of his party workers, a youth rushed inside and attacked Mallick.

However, before he could touch Mallick, his security personnel caught the attacker. Immediately, cops of Bidhannagar North Police Station were informed. Later, the youth was handed over to the cops.

During interrogation, cops found that the youth is a resident of the Rathtala area in Babar and is under psychiatric treatment.

He was earlier admitted to rehabilitation centre twice for his treatment purpose. After his medical documents were checked, the youth was handed over to his family.