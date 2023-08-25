Bengal: Youth gets death sentence for killing a family

Kolkata: A youth was awarded death sentence by the Third Fast-Track Court of Berhampore on Thursday for killing three members of a family, including a 7-year-old boy and a woman who was eight months pregnant at the time of murder.



On October 8, 2019 Bandhu Prakash Pal (41), a school teacher was brutally killed along with his wife Beauty Pal (31) and their son Arya Pal (7).

During the probe, the police came to know that Bandhu was involved in selling insurance policies.

Days later, the cops arrested a youth identified as Utpal Behera alias Manoj who had bought an insurance policy from Bandhu. The accused claimed that despite giving money to Bandhu for renewal of his policy, he did not do it and misappropriated the amount following which Behera developed a personal grudge and killed him and his family.

During trial, Special Public Prosecutor, Bivas Chatterjee submitted several pieces of evidence, including CCTV footage, and claimed that he used a software, “for the first time in India,” styled as ‘Writer Blocker’ to present the CCTV footage which prevents it from getting tampered.

“My submission was that he did not murder three people. The baby in the mother’s womb was also killed. The entire family was wiped out.

This is a ‘rarest of rare cases’. The accused was held guilty for murder and destroying evidence,” said Chatterjee.