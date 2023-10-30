Bengal: Woman RPF constable saves passenger trying to board running train in Tatanagar

KOLKATA: A woman constable of Railway Protection Force (RPF) Tatanagar saved a passenger’s life after he fell in the gap between train and platform while trying to board a running train on October 28.



The incident took place at around 1:36 am at platform number 3 of Tatanagar Station when a passenger tried to board the 15929 Tambaram-Tinsukia Express which arrived at 1:30 am and departed at 1:36 am. While trying to board the train, he slipped and fell down between the train and platform.

Lady Constable S R Kumari was on duty at the time and sprang to action to save the passenger’s life. According to South Eastern Railway (SER) officials, she will be awarded and given an appreciation letter from the Railway authority for her promptness and dedication to duty.

According to the data shared by SER, the RPF were able to save the persons in 47 such cases which have taken place till Monday this year. Last year, they were able to save 74 people who had slipped and fallen while trying to catch a running train. In the fiscal year, 2022-23, the highest saves were made by the SER amongst all the zonal railways in India.

An official said that continuous safety drives are conducted by the SER to create awareness among the passengers about refraining to board a running train. At the same time, RPF personnel are trained to be alert during the arrival and departure of the trains to ensure that passengers are not hurt while pulling such stunts.

On October 12, in a similar case, an RPF constable saved the life of a passenger by pulling them out of the gap between train and platform at Howrah Railway Station. The passenger was trying to board 13071 UP Howrah-Jamalpur Express from platform number 8.

Earlier on October 10, Assistant Sub-Inspector Binod Kumar Choudhary saved the life of a passenger who fell in the gap between platform and train while trying to board the 22895 Howrah-Puri Vande Bharat Express in running condition.