Bengal: Veteran CPI(M) leader Basudeb Acharia passes away at 81

Kolkata: Veteran CPI(M) leader and nine-time Lok Sabha member from Bengal, Basudeb Acharia, passed away at 81 on Monday at a hospital in Hyderabad.



Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote on X: ‘Saddened at the demise of the veteran Left leader and former MP Basudeb Acharia. He was a trade union leader and Parliamentarian of formidable strength and his departure will cause significant loss in public life. Condolences to his family, friends and colleagues.’ Basudeb Acharia lived in Hyderabad with his son. He was suffering from old-age-related illnesses.

The leader is learnt to have played an active role in tribal education in Bankura district. Born on July 11, 1942, in Purulia, Acharia was involved in politics from his student life. He was first elected as an MP from Bankura. He went on to secure nine consecutive victories in Lok Sabha elections and remained a representative of the people till 2014. Informing about the death of Acharya, CPI(M) Bengal state committee secretary Md. Salim said: ‘Veteran parliamentarian and Trade Union leader Com. Basudeb Acharia breathed his last in Hyderabad this afternoon.’