Bengal UPSC topper shares exam prep tips with students in Darjeeling

SILIGURI: The Darjeeling Police felicitated Bengal UPSC topper Jayasree Pradhan who has secured 52 All India Ranking (AIR). The Darjeeling district achieved grand success in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) this year with three making it through.



Ajay Moktan and Gautam Thakuri also cracked the civil services examination. Pradhan shared tips on how to prepare for the UPSC with students.

On Thursday, Darjeeling Police felicitated the state UPSC topper. She shared her success stories with other students who are preparing for the UPSC examination in Darjeeling. 25-year-old Jayasree Pradhan, a resident of Robertson Road, Darjeeling relied solely on self-studies. “I used to read different books and newspapers. I took help from the internet. I used to study for 8 to 10 hours daily. During the mains, I would put in more hours of study.” said Jayasree. Jayasree completed her schooling from Loreto Convent, Darjeeling and secured 91 per cent in ICSE. She then obtained a degree in law from Bengaluru. This was Jayasree’s second attempt. She had first attempted to crack the examination after completing her law course. She developed an interest in the civil services while studying law. Eugesh Narayan Pradhan, Jayasaree’s father is a retired teacher of Municipality Boys School, Darjeeling and her mother is a GTA employee. “I would also like to thank my parents for their constant support in my endeavours. My grandfather always wanted to clear this examination and would encourage me,” stated Pradhan. While talking to the students in an interactive session, Jayasree said: “There are five key points that will help everyone in examinations: resources, maximum revision, being updated on current affairs, a lot of practice and practicing previous year’s papers.”

“I used to take help from the internet. I had a target to complete the course within December. Thereafter, I started revising and giving mock tests,” said Jayasree. “Everyone says UPSC is the toughest examination, but I would say competition makes the examination tougher. If anyone has dedication and support, they can also crack the exam,” she added.

Praween Prakash, Superintendent of Darjeeling Police, congratulated her and said: “We are very proud of her. It takes a lot of effort to secure 52 all India ranking. We wish her the best for her future.” Meanwhile, Goutam Thakuri, (23), from Bagdogra who secured AIR 391 landed at Bagdogra Airport on Thursday night.