Bengal: Univs allowed to admit students via decentralised counselling

Kolkata: The Higher Education department allowed the participating universities and institutes offering undergraduate-level Engineering, Technology and Pharmacy courses for admission of students in second year through decentralised counselling and allotment process under the Lateral Entry Scheme.



After completion of the online counselling and allotment process for the Lateral Entry Scheme by the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examinations Board, it was observed that a reasonable number of seats in the second year are still vacant in such universities and institutes.

Hence, the department allowed the universities and institute to conduct decentralised counselling while abiding by the norms and guidelines. “Participating universities and institutes willing to admit students through such a decentralised counselling process shall have to follow a complete transparent admission procedure by inviting application from the diploma holder students in Engineering, Technology programmes from AICTE-approved institutions and B.Sc. passed students from UGC recognised institutions by posting suitable notice…” it stated.