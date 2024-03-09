Bengal: Two youths killed in road accident

Kolkata: Two youths were killed in a road accident in Sonarpur of South 24-Parganas after a truck rammed two motorcycles head-on on Friday.



Another youth who was riding pillion on one of the motorcycles suffered multiple injuries. According to sources, the deceased youths, identified as Vicky and Debanjan Majumder, were going to work, riding two motorcycles.

Around 5:30 am while passing through the Kalitala in Sonarpur, a head-on collision took place with a truck. A few local residents who saw the accident came forward to rescue the youths.

However, the truck driver fled with the offending vehicle. The three youths were rushed to a local hospital where Vicky and Majumder were declared brought dead. The other youth who was injured has been admitted to a hospital.

Later, the residents put up a blockade on the road demanding immediate intervention of police to prevent rash driving in the area and immediate repair of roads.

After a while, the blockade was withdrawn after assurance from the police and local administration.