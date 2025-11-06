Bengal: Two pose as cops, rob men; held

Kolkata: Two persons were arrested by the cops of the Panchasayar police station for alleged robbery and kidnapping by impersonating as policemen on Tuesday night.

The accused were produced at the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s (ACJM) Court, Alipore, on Wednesday and have been remanded to police custody till November 12.

According to sources, on Tuesday, a man identified as Akash Gupta lodged a complaint with the Panchasayar police station alleging that he was robbed by unknown miscreants impersonating as police personnel. Gupta told the cops that recently some unknown persons offered him gold at a rate lower than the current gold price. Upon agreeing, Gupta was asked to meet on Monday. Accordingly, around 3:25 pm when Gupta and his friend Raju Sarkar went to the Panchasayar playground, they met a group of people who had come there in a SUV. The unknown men introduced themselves as policemen and started questioning Gupta and Sarkar. The miscreants then forcefully picked them up in the car, where they allegedly threatened the duo and took Rs five lakh from Gupta.

Later, Sarkar was compelled to get down near Ajaynagar on EM Bypass after the miscreants snatched his wrist watch and mobile phone.