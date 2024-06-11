Bengal: Two members of Bharatpur gang convicted

Kolkata: Two members of the notorious ‘Bharatpur gang’ were pronounced guilty by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM), Bidhannagar on Monday.



According to sources, during 2022, two higher judicial officers and another person were duped worth about Rs 1 lakh in total on the pretext of booking hotel rooms in Puri. In both the cases, the victims had searched for hotel rooms in Puri on the internet and came up with fake websites of two renowned hotels there.

When the victims called for room booking, they were asked to pay some amount in advance. After sending the money through online transactions, no confirmation was given. Later, the duped people came to know that no bookings were made in any of the hotels.

During the probe, cops followed the money trail and also scrutinised the details of the mobile number which was used to receive the call from the victims.

It was found that the crime was committed from Bharatpur area using fake SIM cards which were procured from Bengal.

During investigation, police nabbed a man identified as Swarnadip Roy from Arambag. Roy, being an employee of a mobile phone connection selling store, used to arrange fake SIM cards which were activated using fake identity documents.

After interrogating him, cops arrested another person identified as Prem Chand from Bharatpur in Rajasthan. Special Public Prosecutor, Bivas Chatterjee, informed that after filing the chargesheet, seven witnesses were examined.