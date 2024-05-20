Bengal: Two held with banned cough syrup worth about `1.5 cr

Kolkata: The Special Task Force (STF) of the state police has nabbed two persons and seized banned cough syrup phensedyl worth about Rs 1.5 crore from New Township area in Durgapur on Saturday.



According to STF officials, acting on a tip off, cops were keeping a strict vigil in and around the service road of National Highway (NH)-2 (Durgapur Expressway) on Asansol to Bardhaman-bound flank near ABL more in New Township area. After a while, cops spotted a truck coming from the Asansol’s direction and heading towards Burdwan. On suspicion the truck was intercepted.

During a search of the said goods vehicle, STF personnel found 18,300 bottles of phensedyl. Immediately, the two persons, including the driver of the truck, were detained and taken to New Township Police Station.

Duirng interrogation, the duo told the cops that the cponsignment of the contraband was procured from Uttar Pradesh and was to be delivered in Bengal from where it would be sold on a high profit.

Police accordingly conducted videography of the truck and seized the phensedyl bottles and also arrested the duo after registering a case. The seized consignment is a part of an inter-state racket of smuggling contrabands.