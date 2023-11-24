Bengal: Train services disrupted in Howrah-Bandel section

Kolkata: Train services were disrupted in the Howrah-Bandel section of the Eastern Railway (ER) after an Overhead Equipment (OHE) wire got snapped and was found hanging in front of a train on Thursday evening.



According to an ER spokesperson, the incident was reported around 7:10 pm. Immediately, a power block was taken and repair work commenced to restore normalcy.

After almost one-and-a-half hour, the OHE was restored and normal services resumed. During the said period, truncated services were active till Sheoraphuli. Due to the incident, many people faced trouble while returning home after office as the journeys of seven suburban trains were affected.