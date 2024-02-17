Bengal: Traffic snarls at Kona Expressway

KOLKATA: After two coin sacks fell down from a moving bus on Kona Expressway, traffic congestion ensued as the locals and other drivers stopped midway to collect the dropped money.



The incident took place on Friday morning at around 6 am near the Unsani underpass of the expressway. The coin sacks fell off from a long-distance bus, which was moving from Howrah towards Kolkata. This led to a commotion as the passersby and drivers started picking up the dropped coins. The on-duty traffic personnel of the Kona Traffic Guard stopped people from picking the coins and confiscated the sacks.