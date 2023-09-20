Bengal to get Rs 3,200 cr loan from World Bank

KOLKATA: Bengal government is going to receive around Rs 3,200 crore loan from the World Bank and the entire money may be utilised for the purpose of infrastructure development in the state.



Sources in the state government said the focus of infrastructure development will be the improvement of road networks and water transport systems in the state using of the loan amount.

Apart from overall infrastructure development, the loan amount will also be utilised for special training of the people engaged in the logistics sector.

The state government also wants to emphasise on improving exports from the state in the next 10 years, for which it is necessary to develop a quick transit system. Work on this count will start before the forthcoming ‘Bengal Global Business Summit’ scheduled in November this year,

sources said.