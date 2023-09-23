Bengal to get fourth Vande Bharat train

Kolkata: West Bengal is set to get two more Vande Bharat Express trains, as per railways officials.



Train number 22348/22347 Patna – Howrah – Patna Vande Bharat Express will run 6 days a week (except Wednesday).

The train will depart from Patna at 08:00 hrs. and will reach Howrah at 14:35 hrs.

With the return on same day, the train will depart from Howrah at 15:50 hrs. to reach Patna at 22:40 hrs. on the same day.

This train will have 8 AC Chair Cars.

Kausik Mitra, Chief Public Relations Officer, Eastern Railway said that this train will stop enroute at Patna Saheb, Mokama, Luckeesarai, Jasidih, Jamtara, Asansol and Durgapur stations.

The main feature of this semi-high speed Vande Bharat Express train is that it will take only 6 hrs. 35 minutes to reach Howrah from Patna.

It will take much lesser time than the other modes of transport.

This train will run regularly on and from 26th September, both from Patna and Howrah.