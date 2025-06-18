Bengal to boost cashew exports

Kolkata: West Bengal MSME and Textiles Minister Chandranath Sinha on Tuesday said the state government is placing special emphasis on Udyam registration for those involved in the cashew industry to enhance exports.

East and West Midnapore and Jhargram are the key cashew-producing districts in the state.

“Till March 31, 2024, there are 1,233 cashew processing units in the state employing 24,590 people directly,” the minister informed the Assembly in response to a question by ISF MLA Naushad Siddiqui.

Siddiqui, a member of the Assembly’s standing committee on agriculture, had recently visited the three districts and interacted with cashew processors.

Sinha said the state is supporting cashew entrepreneurs through the Bhabisyat Credit Card Scheme. This initiative offers subsidy-linked, collateral-free loans of up to Rs 5 lakh to young entrepreneurs aged 18-55 years for setting up new ventures in manufacturing, services, trading and agro-based activities. The scheme also provides seed money of up to Rs 25,000.

India exports 15 per cent of the world’s cashew production, with Bengal emerging as a major contributor. To further promote the sector, the state is offering additional support through tools, machinery and equipment under the Rural Entrepreneurship Hub initiative.

“We are also encouraging the formation of cooperatives to ensure long-term growth and development in this sector,” the minister added.