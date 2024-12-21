Bengal to assist UP establish cyber security framework

Kolkata: Amid the saffron camp's relentless criticism of the Mamata Banerjee-led government, the BJP-led Uttar Pradesh (UP) government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state agency WEBEL to set up cyber security infrastructure.

In a time when cybercriminals are increasingly targeting ordinary people, stealing money and misusing personal documents for criminal activities, the need for robust cybersecurity has never been more critical. Despite widespread public awareness campaigns through various mediums, governments like the BJP-led one in Uttar Pradesh are falling short in addressing this growing threat. While awareness efforts are underway, the actual infrastructure and measures to safeguard citizens against cybercrimes remain insufficient.

In a significant move to protect its citizens, the Bengal government has established a robust cyber security infrastructure within the state.

The state agency, WEBEL, has been responsible for creating this critical infrastructure, ensuring enhanced protection against the growing threat of cybercrime.

If reports are to be believed, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh had approached the Bengal government with a request to establish a cyber security framework and oversee the maintenance of the system.

After consideration, the state agency WEBEL agreed to assist Uttar Pradesh in this endeavour.

On Thursday, Sanjay Das, Managing Director (MD) of WEBEL, along with other officials from Bengal, travelled to Lucknow, where they signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Neha Jain, the Information Technology Secretary of the UP government.

It is worth noting that the initiative to establish a proper cyber security infrastructure in Bengal gained further momentum when Rajeev Kumar, the current Director General of Police (DGP), was appointed as the Additional Chief Secretary of the Information Technology and Electronics department.

He played a pivotal role in shaping the cyber security framework now in place.

Kumar is still holding the post and continuing to strengthen the cyber security setup.

Some of the individuals arrested in connection with the tab money scam have also been found to be involved in cyber crimes in several BJP-led states. This highlights the broader scope of criminal activities linked to the scam and further raises concerns about the effectiveness of cyber security measures in various states.