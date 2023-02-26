Bengal: TMC party office in Burirhat ransacked by BJP workers

Kolkata: Following the attack on the convoy of Union minister of State for Home, Nisith Pramanik, BJP supporters allegedly ransacked Trinamool Congress party office at Burirhat, leaving several party workers injured.



TMC leader Jaiprakash Majumdar, while reacting to this, alleged that BJP leaders such as Dilip Ghosh and Suvendu Adhikari are instigating the BJP workers to disrupt peace in Bengal. “These leaders should be brought to task first,” he demanded. Black flags were shown to Pramanik by TMC supporters. Sources in TMC said that the party workers are enraged over the recent killing of a Rajbanshi youth by the BSF. 24-year-old Prem Kumar Barman, in Cooch Behar, was allegedly shot after he was suspected to be a cattle smuggler. Further, the party attributed the attacks to “people’s anger” against the Centre’s “stepmotherly” attitude towards the state which involves withholding funds for several developmental projects. TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the Centre is deliberately withholding funds that are meant to be disbursed for projects which are stuck due to lack of funds. He alleged that BJP is dividing people along religious lines.

Ghosh also alleged that the BSF is torturing people in border areas. Ghosh said “the BJP has no moral right to target us. It must first take action against its leaders who have been named in CBI FIRs.”

Pramanik’s car was attacked at Dinhata in Cooch Behar district. Stones were pelted at the car. Following the incident, a clash ensued between the TMC and BJP workers in the area.

The BJP has demanded that the Governor initiate steps for the imposition of Article 355 in the state.