Bengal: Three minor girls who went missing rescued from Joka

Kolkata: Three minor girls who went missing from Ashoknagar area in North 24-Parganas since Tuesday were rescued late on Wednesday night from a flat in Joka area.



Police have also detained the flat owner. According to sources, the minor girls are aged between 13 and 15 years.

After searching all possible places, their family members lodged missing diaries at the Ashoknagar Police Station.

While searching for the girls, cops with technical help came to know that they have been kept at a flat in Joka under jurisdiction of Haridevpur Police Station.

Immediately, the Haridevpur Police was informed and a request was made to rescue the children.

Accordingly, a raid was conducted late on Thursday night at the flat located at Nabapally of Kali Mandir area in Joka.

During the raid, the minor girls were rescued and the flat owner identified as Sudarshan Adhikar was also detained.

Cops of Ashoknagar Police Station are talking to the minor girls following the legal procedure to find out what exactly happened on Tuesday.