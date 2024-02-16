Bengal: Three IPS officers, including DG Rajeev Kumar, summoned by Parl privilege panel on Feb 19

KOLKATA: The Privilege Committee of the Lok Sabha has summoned three senior police officers, including the Director General (DG) of the state police Rajeev Kumar, on the basis of the complaint filed by BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar on Thursday.



The senior police officers, including Kumar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Bashirhat, Hossain Mehedi Rehman and Additional SP, Partha Ghosh have been asked to appear before the committee on February 19.

Sources informed that apart from the police officers, Chief Secretary B P Gopalika and District Magistrate of North 24-Parganas were also summoned by the Parliamentary Committee. The state BJP president, in a letter to the Speaker, had alleged after he fell unconscious, the police postponed his transfer to the hospital and did not extend help to him to get medical aid soon.

The incident took place while he was giving a speech standing on the bonnet of a police car after cops prevented him from going to Sandeshkhali.

The BJP state president was trying to reach Sandeshkhali to meet the women and other villagers there who were allegedly tortured and claimed to have been victims of sexual abuse.

The police had formed a 10-member team led by a Deputy Inspector General (DIG) which claimed to have ‘not found any written complaint of rape’ so far. The DIG of Barasat Range, Sumit Kumar had also claimed that they have got four complaints but there was no mention of any rape.

Earlier, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had informed that 17 persons were arrested so far in this regard.