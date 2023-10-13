Bengal: Three held for cheating man on pretext of exchanging foreign currency

Kolkata: Cops of Detective department of Kolkata Police nabbed three miscreants for allegedly cheating a man of Rs 1.15 lakh on the pretext of exchanging foreign currency.



According to sources, the complainant identified as Ajoy Kumar Sah of Watgunge area was searching for a foreign currency exchanger when the miscreants contacted him.

The accused persons assured that they can exchange big amounts and thus Sah handed over Rs 1.5 lakh to them at Zinzira Bazar area in Taratala on August 31.

After Sah gave the money to the trio, they handed over a bag to him and left the spot. On opening the bag, Sah found bundles of ordinary papers cut in the shape of currency notes. However, before he could react, the accused were long gone.

On September 1, he lodged a complaint at the Taratala Police Station. Later the probe was taken over by the Detective department. During the probe, the CCTV footage of the area was checked and the miscreants were identified.

Recently, the trio identified as Md. Mintu, Md. Rafik and Ismail Sheikh of Maheshtala in South 24-Parganas were nabbed. On the basis of their statement Rs 1.13 lakh was recovered.