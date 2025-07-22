Bengal: Three Cameroon nationals arrested for overstaying their visas

Darjeeling: Three footballers from Cameroon were arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) and handed over to the police at the Panighata Police Station.

“The 8th Battalion of the SSB, G Company, Lohagarh had got source information that three Cameroon nationals were scheduled to take part in a football match in Panighata in the Mirik subdivision of Darjeeling and that they had overstayed their visa. Accordingly, dividing into two teams we waited at Panighata and Karma More on Sunday,” stated Santosh Kumar, Inspector, SSB.

As the game ended, the three were seen in a vehicle. The SSB team stopped their vehicle and asked them to show relevant documents.

They could not produce valid visas.

“By that time a large crowd had gathered. We took the three to the Lohagarh camp. They were provided food and then underwent a medical examination. On Monday morning, after providing them breakfast we handed them over to the police at Panighata Police Station,” added the SSB Inspector.

The three include Tjol Ivan (20 years), Tsowemoho Claude Idriss (27 years) and Bonha A Nyam Silvain (34 years).

Indian currency, mobile SIM cards, debit card, one PAN card and one Aadhar card was seized from them.