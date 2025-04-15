Bengal teachers’ associations demand further hike as Centre revises material cost by 9.5%

Kolkata: The Central government has announced a 9.5 per cent hike in the material cost for the PM Poshan scheme, formerly the Mid-Day Meal scheme, effective from June 1, 2025. This revision follows the last enhancement in December 2024.

Under the new rates, the material cost for Bal Vatika and primary students has been raised by 59 paise to Rs 6.78 per child, from the previous Rs 6.19. For upper primary students, the allocation has increased by 88 paise, bringing the total to Rs 10.17 per child, compared to the earlier Rs 9.29.

Material costs under the scheme cover expenditure on ingredients such as pulses, vegetables, oil, spices, condiments and fuel used in the preparation of meals. According to a statement issued by the Central government, the revision is based on the inflation index provided by the Labour Bureau under the Ministry of Education.

Despite welcoming the hike, several teachers’ associations in Bengal have raised concerns over the disparity in allocations between the two student categories. “The cost of ingredients is nearly the same, yet the allocation differs by almost Rs 4, which is unreasonable. The gap needs to be addressed urgently,” said Chandan Garai, secretary of the All Post Graduate Teachers’ Welfare Association.

The Secondary Teachers and Employees Association has called for an immediate increase to Rs 20 for primary and Rs 25 for upper primary students. The association also demanded a 12-month honorarium for cook-cum-helpers, with a minimum monthly pay of Rs 6,000.Kinkar Adhikari, general secretary of 'Shikshanuragi Aikya Mancha', supported the increase but said the allocation must go further to ensure nutritious meals.

The PM Poshan scheme currently covers 11.20 crore students across 10.36 lakh government and government-aided schools.

The Central government will bear an additional financial burden of approximately Rs 954 crore in 2025-26 to implement the revised rates.