Bengal STF seizes banned cough syrup worth Rs 80 lakh

Kolkata: State Police Special Task Force (STF) seized banned cough syrup worth about Rs 80 lakh from the Kharagpur area in West Midnapore late on Monday night.



According to STF officials, acting on a tip off, cops were keeping a strict vigil in and around the Chowrangi Crossing on Mumbai Road at night. After a few hours, a suspected truck bearing the registration number of Uttar Pradesh (UP) was intercepted.

During a search of the truck, cops found 10,000 bottles of banned cough syrup Phensedyl containing narcotic drug codeine phosphate packed in multiple sacks.

Police accordingly conducted videography of the truck and seized the Phensedyl bottles and also arrested the truck driver. Cops have come to know that the contraband was procured from UP and was to be delivered in Kolkata and Howrah. The seized consignment is a part of an interstate racket of smuggling contrabands. A case has been registered at the Kharagpur Local Police Station by a STF official and the investigation has been taken over.