Bengal STF seizes banned cough syrup worth Rs 2 cr, one arrested

Kolkata: State Police Special Task Force (STF) seized banned cough syrup Phensedyl worth about Rs two crore from Raghunathganj in Murshidabad on Wednesday evening. According to STF officials, acting on a tip off, cops were keeping a strict vigil in and around the Talai area on National Highway (NH) 12 on its Farakka bound flank.



After a while cops spotted a truck bearing registration of Nagaland which was subsequently intercepted.

During a search of the truck, cops found 24,900 bottles of banned cough syrup Phensedyl containing narcotic drug codeine phosphate packed in multiple sacks.

Police accordingly conducted videography of the truck and seized the Phensedyl bottles and also arrested the truck driver.

Cops have come to know that the contraband was coming from Ranchi in Jharkhand and going to Dalkhola in North Dinajpur. A case has been registered at the Kharagpur local police station by a STF official and the investigation has been taken over.

The accused driver was produced at the ACJM Court, Jangipur and has been remanded to police custody for 10 days.