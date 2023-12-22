Bengal: State submits affidavit on Manik Bhattacharya’s appointment

Kolkata: The state submitted an affidavit in Calcutta High Court in connection with the appointment of Manik Bhattacharya as the principal of Jogesh Chandra Chaudhuri Law College. They have claimed that Bhattacharya had no experience as a part-time lecturer prior to joining as the principal of the mentioned college.



It was also mentioned that Bhattacharya was appointed in 1998 when the college was a private entity. In such a case, the state claimed that the employer should have followed the regulations by the University Grants Commission (UGC) while appointing the principal.

The UGC had filed an affidavit in Calcutta High Court stating that Bhattacharya was not appointed to the post as per the rules. The UGC report stated that for a person to become the principal of a college, at least 55 per cent marks on post-graduate level, PhD or equivalent qualification and 15 years of higher education teaching experience is prerequisite. It was alleged that Bhattacharya became the principal without having these qualifications.

The Single Bench judge had earlier ordered Bhattacharya, who is also the former chairman of West Bengal Board of Primary Education (WBBPE), to return the entire salary he once drew as the former principal of the college.

The charges against Bhattacharya were that he assumed the chair of the principal by violating the UGC norms. The case was heard by Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay.