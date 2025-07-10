Bengal: State empowers STA to issue bus permits for routes spanning 3 or more districts

Kolkata: In a significant policy reform aimed at reducing procedural delays, the state Transport department has notified that stage carriage permits for routes covering three or more districts may now be issued not only by the respective Regional Transport Authorities (RTAs) but also by the State Transport Authority (STA).

According to an order dated July 4, signed by Transport Secretary Saumitra Mohan, the move seeks to streamline the permit approval process in light of multiple legal challenges and persistent operational bottlenecks.

Until now, such permits were issued solely by RTAs. Under the revised framework, applications for routes involving three contiguous regions must be submitted to the RTA where the major portion of the route lies. In cases where the route or area in each region is approximately equal, the application shall be made to the RTA of the region where the vehicle or vehicles are proposed to ply. Alternatively, applicants may now apply directly to the STA for any route spanning three or more districts.

Previously, Rule 87 of the West Bengal Motor Vehicles Rules (WBMVR), 1989, empowered RTAs to issue permits for routes covering up to two regions.

A 2013 order from the Transport department extended this authority to three districts. However, Rule 103 of the WBMVR requires joint meetings of all concerned RTAs for such permits, a process frequently delayed due to the tight schedules of District Magistrates, who serve as ex-officio RTA chairpersons.

These delays were making it difficult for operators to obtain permits for inter-district routes within a reasonable timeframe, thereby constraining the availability of public transport and impeding the smooth functioning of the transport system.

In response, the STA, at its board meeting held on April 28, 2023, resolved to authorise itself to directly issue stage carriage permits for routes covering three or more districts. The resolution also reaffirmed the continued applicability of the 2013 order, thereby enabling operators to approach either the STA or the RTA, as per convenience.

In addition, the concerned STA or RTA shall issue, modify, or renew permits for routes they formulate that cover more than two districts. Where a permit is issued by the STA, the route timetable must be framed in consultation with the RTA under whose jurisdiction part of the route falls. The order has been forwarded for publication in the Official Gazette.