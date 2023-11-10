Bengal SSC recruitment case: SC grants bail to Prasanna Roy

Kolkata: The Supreme Court on Friday granted bail to Prasanna Roy, allegedly a middleman in the SSC recruitment scam. Roy was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the year 2022.



It was alleged that Roy was close to the head of SSC recruitment advisory committee Shanti Prasad Singh. The Central investigative agency reportedly got his name while investigating two alleged recruitment corruption cases.

Roy was accused in the Group D recruitment case and IX-X teacher recruitment case.

Reportedly, the trial against him had not started to date. Roy approached the Apex Court filing a bail application stating that no action was taken after the charge sheet was issued.

Senior lawyer Mukul Rohatgi and lawyer Anirban Guha Thakurta fought the case on his behalf.

It was submitted that the arrest was made in 2022 but no trial was initiated.