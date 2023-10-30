Bengal: SER cancels five trains following public stir at Bisra Station

KOLKATA: Five trains were cancelled by South Eastern Railway following a public agitation at Bisra Station in Chakradharpur division from 6:45 am on Monday.



The protestors have been demanding stoppages at the station of a few mail and express trains.

The protest was withdrawn at around 3:30 pm on Monday. The officials negotiated with the protesters and took the demands of the protesters into consideration.

A source said that the feasibility of the demands will be studied by the Railways and accordingly a decision will be taken.

According to a source, demands to add the Bisra Station as a stoppage for many mail and express trains were made earlier as well. At the time, a stoppage was added for a few trains. But for the time being, the protesters had agreed to withdraw the protest.

Around five trains, including Rourkela-Chakradharpur Special, Tatanagar-Itwari Express and Howrah-MGR Chennai Mail, were cancelled by the SER.

Around eight trains, including Mumbai CSMT-Howrah Express, Yog Nagari Rishikesh-Puri Express, Ahmedabad-Howrah Express, and New Delhi-Bhubaneswar Rajdhani Express, amongst others have been diverted by SER. Two trains, including the Kantabanji-Howrah Express and Howrah-Titlagarh Express, had to be short-terminated.