Bengal Secondary Edu Board to issue provisional admit cards for 27 candidates

Kolkata: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) will issue provisional admit cards for 27 candidates from four schools whose appearance in the ensuing Madhyamik examination was in uncertainty with the school authorities not submitting their registration details to the Board in due time.



The Board was unable to issue these candidates’ admit cards because of the lackadaisical attitude of the school authorities. The parents of the aggrieved students moved the Calcutta High Court and the matter was raised by advocate Ferdous Shamim who pleaded for making necessary arrangements for these candidates so that they can appear for the examination.

The court directed the Board to arrange provisional admit cards and at the same time imposed a fine on the school authorities for their negligence.

24 out of 831 students of Bhagabanpur KBS High School at Malda did not receive their admit cards for the Madhyamik scheduled to start from February 2. It was learnt that the school authority did not send the registration details of these students to the Board in proper time.

Similarly, registration details of one student each of Nava Nalanda Shantiniketan High School, Boinchee Binapani Balika Vidyalaya in Howrah and Asansol St. Mary Goretti Girls High School were also not submitted to the Board. The Court not only directed the Board to issue provisional admit cards to these candidates but at the same time imposed a fine of Rs 1.20 lakh on the Malda school, Rs 50,000 on Nava Nalanda Santiniketan, Rs 1000 on the Howrah school and Rs 25,000 on the Asansol one.