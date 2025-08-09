Bengal: Second arrest made in Rahara arms case

Kolkata: In a significant development in the Rahara arms recovery case, Barrackpore City Police on Friday arrested another accused and seized two more firearms along with eight rounds of ammunition.

Acting on a tip-off, the Detective Department (DD) of Barrackpore City Police had conducted a raid on Monday afternoon at a ground-floor flat in the Rahara area. During the search, police recovered 14 firearms, approximately 1,000 rounds of ammunition, several lakhs of rupees in cash and a large quantity of antique coins.

The seized arms included one pump action gun, one bolt action rifle, two double-barrel rifles, one single-barrel rifle, one 9 mm pistol, two 7 mm pistols, three revolvers, and three single-shot firearms.

The occupant of the flat, identified as Madhusudan Mukherjee, was arrested following the raid.

Based on Mukherjee’s interrogation, police identified another suspect, Kangsha Pramanik, a resident of Bishnupur in South 24-Parganas. In the early hours of Friday, a team from Barrackpore City Police, with assistance from local police, raided Pramanik’s residence and arrested him.

During the search, officers recovered one 9 mm pistol, one country-made single-shot firearm, four rounds of 9 mm ammunition, and four rounds of 8 mm ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing to determine the source and intended use of the recovered weapons and ammunition.