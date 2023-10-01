Bengal: Schools asked not to put any questions in paper that may tarnish image of state

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) has notified all high schools to strictly adhere to the curriculum and syllabus of Class X while framing questions for the selection test.



The schools have been asked not to put any questions in the paper which may result in controversy or embarrassment, tarnishing the image of the Board as well as the state.

This note by the Board to school comes after the controversy that erupted earlier this year over the mention of “Azad Kashmir” in the Class X test paper. The controversial question was printed on Page 132.

The Board had issued a corrigendum saying that the question should be read as “Kashmir” instead of “Azad Kashmir.” The schools have been asked to submit the Selection Test question papers of Class X for all subjects to the Board immediately after the completion of the selection test.

They have directed that the question papers are to be set by the subject teachers only and in case of a breach, the Board will hold the head of the institution accountable. They have further requested the schools to adhere to the timeline strictly as Madhyamik Examination 2024 will be held from February 2.

“No collective or combined test is to be held by schools as clusters with or without the help of any external agency…

Submission of such questions does not of course imply that all shall be selected by the Board for publication for the sake of avoiding repetition and constraint of book size,” the Board notified.