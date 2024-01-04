Bengal school jobs scam: ED records Sujay Krishna Bhadra’s voice

Kolkata: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) sleuths on Thursday collected voice samples of Sujay Krishna Bhadra, one of the arrested accused in the alleged school jobs scam, an official said.



The recording will be sent to the Central Forensic Laboratory. Along with the recorded voice samples of Bhadra, the ED will also send the recordings they had collected as evidence while investigating the scam for the purpose of “matching”, an official reportedly said.

His voice was recorded at the ESI Hospital at Joka here after being taken from the SSKM Hospital on Wednesday night, it was learnt.

‘The accused’s voice was recorded at night at the ESI Joka Hospital. The samples were collected by our officers in the presence of two independent witnesses,’ the official is learnt to have stated.

About eight ED officers, one forensic expert and one technician were present in the hospital’s soundproof room where Bhadra’s voice was recorded, he said.

Bhadra was repeatedly asked three questions during the recording. After it he underwent another round of medical examinations before he was taken back to the SSKM Hospital around 3.15 am Thursday, he said.

ED detectives arrested Bhadra in May last year for his alleged involvement in the illegal appointments made in state-run and state-aided schools in Bengal. He is in SSKM Hospital for multiple health issues. with agency inputs