Bengal: Revised syllabus for AI, Data Science for class XI uploaded on WBCHSE website

KOLKATA: The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) on Monday uploaded the revised syllabus of artificial intelligence and data science for class XI. They have also uploaded the question pattern and study materials pertaining to these two subjects on their website.



The two new subjects were officially introduced for Class XI from the academic session from 2023-24. The Council president Chiranjib Bhattacharjee had earlier informed that the study material and required details for the two subjects would be uploaded on the Council website to help the prospective students, who have opted for the subject.

According to many heads of institutions affiliated to the Council, the study material for the two subjects was unavailable in the market which had led to problems for the students who opted for these subjects. They had to be shifted to Computer Application and Computer Science.

Out of 300 schools that had applied for the two subjects, the Council has given permission to 118 schools from Kolkata and neighbouring districts. According to a source in the Council, there was a problem with the availability of published study material. The reason according to them was that a lot of publications were sceptical of the number of schools that will be able to afford the two courses as well as the number of students who will be opting for it. They had taken a ‘wait and watch’ approach to the publications which may have led to the situation wherein the course has been officially implemented from 2023-24 academic year but the resource materials still remain unavailable.

“This situation will be rectified and the Council is positive that by 2024, there will be enough study material available. The Council also hopes that by 2024 more schools will be applying for these two courses and many of them will be getting permission,” a source said.