Bengal reinforces school rules on punishment, bans political activities

Kolkata: The West Bengal School Education department has reiterated the rules against physical punishment and mental harassment of children in schools.



A notification issued by the Commissioner of the School Education department on Friday cited the relevant rules and sections that prohibit physical punishment and mental harassment of children in schools. It stated that no punishment can be inflicted on children or students that is prohibited under any law.

This reminder aims to ensure that all teachers, non-teaching staff, and others in primary and secondary schools adhere to these rules to prevent any instances of physical or mental harm to students.

The order, which also states that school children should not be allowed to participate in political programs during school hours, has sparked some controversy. This is particularly relevant following the West Medinipur District Inspector of Schools (DI) Secondary Education’s order issued on Thursday, prohibiting school students from participating in any programs outside the school campus, except those organised by the West Bengal School Education department.

Many believe these directives are intended to prevent students, teachers, and other school stakeholders from joining protests related to the RG Kar incident. The Nadia DI issued a similar order on Friday, instructing headmasters to ensure that no one in their schools engages in non-academic activities during school hours beyond the purview of the School Education Department. The DI of Bankura also reminded schools to adhere to the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education’s stipulated instructional hours and staff schedules. Authorities have warned that strict action will be taken against any violations of these orders.

Despite these instructions, teachers have planned a protest rally on August 24 to demand justice for the victim of the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital incident.