Bengal plans tech library at police academy for cybercrime training

Kolkata: The West Bengal government has initiated steps to establish a modern, technology-enabled public library at the Swami Vivekananda State Police Academy (SVSPA) in Barrackpore, aiming to enhance the academic and training infrastructure for law enforcement personnel.

According to official documents, the proposed facility aims to meet the growing academic and training needs of police and other law enforcement professionals, while also providing controlled access to students and members of the public.

As per the plan, the library will be equipped with desktop computers and laptops, scanning and photocopying facilities, and a barcode-based digital management and cataloguing system.

A dedicated LAN and Wi-Fi network will enable access to online databases, legal resources and digital training material relevant to contemporary policing, sources associated with the academy said.

Police sources said such infrastructure has become essential as personnel increasingly need to stay updated on cyber laws, procedural safeguards and emerging crime patterns linked to digital platforms.

Easy access to digitised academic resources is expected to support improved investigation standards and more informed decision-making, they added.

The project also includes environmental safeguards like dehumidifiers and air purifiers to ensure the preservation of books, documents and electronic equipment, while providing a suitable study environment for sustained academic and research work.

Officials said a key feature of the initiative is its public orientation.

Controlled access for students and researchers is expected to promote greater engagement between law-enforcement institutions and the academic community, particularly in areas such as criminal justice, policing systems and cyber law.

The estimated cost of the project is around Rs 10.8 lakh.

Officials stressed that the initiative focuses on upgrading training capacity and knowledge infrastructure, in line with the state’s broader effort to modernise police training institutions and prepare them for technology-driven crime challenges.

Millennium Post had reported in October that the number of cybercrime cases in West Bengal declined in 2023 compared to previous years, even as states such as Karnataka, Telangana and Kerala recorded sharp increases, according to the latest National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) report.

In Bengal, 309 cybercrime cases were reported in 2023, down from 401 in 2022 and 513 in 2021.