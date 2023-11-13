Bengal: Passengers mistake brake binding smoke as fire

Kolkata: Panic struck amid the passengers of Shalimar-Puri Dhauli Express when they spotted smoke coming from under the coach near Andul Station on Monday.



Mistaking the situation as fire, the passengers reportedly started getting down after the train slowed. No casualty was reported.

However, according to a South Eastern Railway official, the smoke was emitted due to brake binding, which takes place often and there is nothing to worry. They have also claimed that no such panic situation had arisen.

Brake binding is a phenomenon of binding of wheels by brake blocks when the locopilot’s brake valve is in release position. Rise in temperature and emission of smoke from affected wheels are one of the signs of brake binding.