Bengal: One killed in road accident

Kolkata: The driver of a dumper was killed in a road accident on Tuesday afternoon at Andal in West Burdwan after the goods vehicles fell down from a flyover.

According to sources, on Tuesday afternoon a fly ash laden dumper was moving towards Raniganj from the Damodar Valley Corporation (DVC) plant. While the dumper was moving on a flyover at Kajora area, suddenly one of its tyres exploded and the driver lost control.

Within moments the dumper collided with the guard wall and fell on the service road. Local people rescued the dumper driver and rushed to a local hospital where he was declared brought dead. Later, the residents alleged that the dumper was moving at a high speed and driver lost his control resulting in the collision.