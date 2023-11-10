Bengal: One critically injured in explosion

Kolkata: A youth suffered critical injuries after an explosion took place at a house in Panihati in North 24-Parganas on Friday.



According to sources, around 10:30 am, local residents of Tejpalnagar in Panihati heard an explosion. Upon coming out, they saw the explosion had taken place inside a house. The owner of the house identified as Jitendra Gupta was found lying injured with one of his hands almost ripped apart. He was rushed to Kamarhati Sagar Dutta hospital from where he was shifted to a private hospital in Kolkata. Due to the impact of the explosion, window panes of adjacent houses also got damaged and the tremor was felt from quite a distance. Police suspect that bombs were stored inside the house which exploded. A probe has begun to find out why Gupta had kept bombs in the house.

His antecedent is also being checked to find out whether he was involved in any crime cases earlier.