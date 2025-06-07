Bengal mulls solar power use for North Bengal tea gardens

Kolkata: The Non-Conventional and Renewable Energy Resources (NRES) department is promoting Agricultural Photovoltaics (AgriPV) in North Bengal’s tea gardens, which rely on costly, polluting fuels.

Minister of the NRES department, Golam Rabbani, additional chief secretary Barun Kumar Ray and stakeholders met with TERI in Siliguri to assess integrating AgriPV and storage solutions for 24/7 power supply in tea estates.

“Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee prioritises the welfare of tea workers and estates. We’re exploring renewable energy (RE) solutions for tea gardens,” Rabbani stated. He addressed net metering concerns, promising a review of tariff and policy issues. The government recognises the sector’s RE potential and encourages the tea industry to adopt clean energy.

TERI proposed a 12-month feasibility study on AgriPV with storage (battery/small hydro) for tea gardens in Darjeeling, Sikkim and Northeast. GIZ offered support for pilot projects. AgriPV allows simultaneous crop production and solar generation, increasing land efficiency by 60 per cent.

A Japanese tea farm demonstrated higher profits and lower shading costs by using solar panels instead of shade nets. With vast land areas, tea gardens have significant RE potential —TERI estimates 25 GW for AgriPV, mainly in Assam and West Bengal. Solar thermal systems can support drying and heating processes, while solar trees, generating up to 11.5 kW, provide shade and energy, offering an innovative RE option.

The NRES department is aiding government bodies in planning RE technology deployment and conducting sector-wise RE potential assessments for short- and long-term strategies to reduce carbon footprints. It aims to support India’s Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC) under the Paris Agreement (2021-2030), targeting a 33 per cent to 35 per cent reduction in GDP emissions intensity by 2030 from 2005 levels and 40 per cent of electric power capacity from non-fossil fuel sources by 2030, with technology transfer and low-cost international finance.