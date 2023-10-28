Bengal: Mother and daughter killed in road accident in Malda

KOLKATA: In a tragic accident, two people were killed and three gravely injured after a lorry rammed into a toto at Bardanga area in Malda on Saturday.



The deceased persons, identified as Kajli Sarkar and her daughter Rita Sarkar, were returning from their relative’s place in a toto on the occasion of Lakshmi Puja when the accident took place.

Along with them, there were three other people in the toto.

The injured were brought to Gazole Rural Hospital while the mother-daughter duo were taken to Malda Medical College and Hospital but they died on the way.

In another accident, six people were killed and four injured after being hit by a lorry loaded with cement in a market area of Kharagpur on Saturday. The flower cart driver and five other people were picking up flowers for Lakshmi Puja when they were hit by the lorry.

They reportedly died on the spot.

The persons injured were admitted to Midnapore Medical College and Hospital.

In another accident, two people were killed and one injured after a pick up van allegedly rammed into a toto at Illambazar to Bolpur route on Saturday.

The Illambazar Police have arrested the pick up van driver and seized the vehicle.