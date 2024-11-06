Bengal: Mithun’s ‘hate remarks’ ignite political tensions

Kolkata: Alleged hate remarks by actor-turned-politician Mithun Chakraborty have stirred controversy in West Bengal, intensifying the atmosphere ahead of bypolls on November 13 in six Assembly seats, including Sitai, Madarihat, Naihati, Haroa, Medinipur, and Taldangra. At a BJP membership drive launch in Kolkata on October 27, attended by Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chakraborty stated that the BJP was prepared to do “anything” to secure power in the state, hinting at provocative actions.

Chakraborty, recently awarded the Dadasaheb Phalke Award, expressed ambitions for BJP’s dominance in the 2026 Assembly elections, saying: “We will do anything to achieve the goal.” His comments, alluding to political confrontation, sparked concerns over the potential targeting of minority communities.

Responding to a past comment by TMC leader Humayun Kabir, Chakraborty stated: “If you throw us into the Bhagirathi, we will one day… bury you in your own land.” Kabir, censured by the Election Commission for his earlier remarks, defended his stance, citing it as a reaction to communal tension he attributed to BJP leaders.

TMC state vice-president Jay Prakash Majumdar criticised Chakraborty’s rhetoric as “immature,” stating that he was “reading film scripts on political platforms” and undermining democratic principles. Chakraborty, who has previously faced backlash over controversial speeches, could not be reached for comment. A BJP leader dismissed the controversy, claiming Chakraborty was merely energizing the base and accusing the TMC of hypocrisy given its own “appeasement politics.” As the bypolls approach, both parties continue to exchange sharp barbs, further polarising West Bengal’s political landscape.