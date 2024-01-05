Bengal: Migrant worker from Dhupguri dies in Kerala

JALPAIGURI: Another migrant worker, Mohammad Moniruddin (45) from Islam Para, Bargharia GP in Dhupguri Block, has passed away. The news of his death on Friday morning cast a shadow of grief over his home. Moniruddin had been working as a mason in Kerala for the past six months.



After completing his work as usual yesterday, he had dinner and conversed with family members and neighbors. However, the sudden news of his death shocked everyone on Friday morning. Investigations are currently underway to determine the cause of his demise.