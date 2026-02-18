Bengal mid-day meal: Extra egg or fruit for 81L students

Kolkata: Over 81 lakh students in state-run schools across West Bengal will receive an extra egg for 12 days under the cooked mid-day meal programme, following the approval of Rs 77.94 crore for supplementary nutrition in 2025–26.



The allocation for one egg or seasonal fruit was cleared by the Programme Approval Board under the flexi-fund component of the scheme.

According to a communication from the project director of the cooked mid-day meal programme under the state school education department, the additional item will be provided to 81,19,415 children at Rs 8 per student per day for 12 days.

District authorities have been directed to supply one whole egg for 12 days, in addition to the existing provision of one egg a week, and to complete the exercise by March 31.

Of the total allocation, the Centre will bear Rs 46.76 crore and the state Rs 31.18 crore.

The expenditure will be met from the unspent balance of cooking costs available with districts, and no separate limit will be provided through the Public Financial Management System.

Murshidabad, with the highest enrolment of 8,81,531 students, has been allotted about Rs 8.46 crore, followed by South 24-Parganas with 7,55,168 students and Rs 7.24 crore, and North 24-Parganas with 6,49,558 students and Rs 6.23 crore. Kolkata, with 1,62,644 students, has been allotted about Rs 1.56 crore.

Teacher organisations said the additional provision should be extended throughout the year. Manoj Kumar Mondal, state president of the All Post Graduate Teachers’ Welfare Association, said: “Instead of thinking about an egg or seasonal fruit for just one day, there should be planning and allocation for nutritious food on all school days.”

Ananda Handa of the Bengal Primary Teachers’ Association said: “The provision for 12 days is welcome, but why only during election time? If nutrition is the objective, allocations should be increased for the whole year in line with market prices.”