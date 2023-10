KOLKATA: An 88-year-old man stabbed his 63-year-old wife at Karaya on Monday.



According to police, around 6:10 am, the accused Md. Kasem of Shibtala Lane area started stabbing his wife Jamila Begum over some family dispute. Jamila’s son Md. Naushad rushed her to Calcutta National Medical College and Hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Kasem has been detained. The motive is yet to be ascertained.