Bengal: Man gets five years jail for pangolin smuggling in Alipurduar

The Alipurduar Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate’s Court has sentenced an individual to five years of rigorous imprisonment for smuggling live pangolins. This sentence, announced on Wednesday, marks the first instance where an accused has received a severe penalty for pangolin smuggling.

On January 13, during a raid on National Highway 31/C near Alipurduar, the forest personnel from Buxa Tiger Project’s Nimati and East Rajabhatkhawa ranges arrested a trafficker named James Bargaon and recovered live pangolins from his possession. The accused resides in the North Narathli area of Khoardanga Gram Panchayat in the Kumargram block of the district.

As Pangolin falls under Schedule I category, the Forest department registered a case under the Wildlife Conservation Act of 1972 against him and he was arrested. Within seven months, the court delivered the sentence on Wednesday.

Assistant Public Prosecutor Madan Gopal Sarkar stated: “In the case of live pangolin smuggling, the ACJM court has sentenced the accused to five years of imprisonment and a fine of Rs. 10,000.”

Parveen Kaswan, Deputy Field Director of Buxa Tiger Reserve (West), said: “This verdict by the court is a landmark judgement. We wholeheartedly welcome the sentence. Individuals will think twice before engaging in any form of wildlife trafficking henceforth.”