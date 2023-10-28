Bengal: Man found dead on roadside

KOLKATA: The body of a man was found lying in a pool of blood on a roadside in Bengal’s Birbhum district on Saturday, police said. The body was found by locals early in the morning in College Para, adjacent to the Suri-Saithia Bypass Road, they said. Stating that it was a case of murder, Superintendent of Police (SP) Rajnarayan Mukherjee said: “Prima facie, it seems that the incident was a fallout of road rage.” The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Kutubuddin, a resident of Saithia. 2 persons, who knew the victim, were detained .

